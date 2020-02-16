COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball (7-3) improved its win streak to four after defeating Lamar and Binghamton on day two of the Texas A&M Invitational. The Aggies took down Lamar 7-4 and overpowered Binghamton with a 10-2 win in five innings.

Texas A&M claimed their second win over Lamar this weekend. As a team, the Aggies finished with eight hits.

Lamar was able to get on the board first after a bases loaded double and then a home run put them on top 3-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Haley Lee got things started for the Aggies with a double down the left field line. Payton McBride, Shaylee Ackerman, Ashlynn Walls and Makinzy Herzog all had an RBI to put the Aggies ahead 4-3.

A double and a trio of walks knotted the game at four before the Aggies had a three-run inning in the bottom of the sixth to secure the lead for good. Kayla Garcia tripled to left field and was brought in by Herzog, who singled to the right side. Herzog was moved over by Kelbi Fortenberry’s bunt. A double steal by Herzog and Fortenberry put the Aggies up by two. With a wild throw into the outfield, Fortenberry advanced to third and was plated by Lee’s single.

Herzog pitched the final two innings of the game, finishing with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. The sophomore improves to 3-0 on the season.

In the second game of the afternoon, Herzog smoked a gapper to left-center for a stand-up leadoff double. Lee got the Aggies on the board quickly, blasting her second home run of the season, tying her record from the 2019 campaign.

Binghamton was able to get on the board after a trio of walks and an RBI single.

With the top of the order coming up in the bottom of the third, Herzog dropped one into the shallow outfield and used her speed to get to second. Lee ripped a single up the middle to give the Aggies their lead back. Campbell’s double set up Ashlynn Walls for a two-run bomb in straight center.

The Aggies tacked on to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after McBride dropped one in the gap to score two. A&M sealed the deal with a solo shot from Herzog to walk it off in five innings, 10-2.

Freshman Ashley Daugherty earned her first collegiate victory, fanning four in 4.0 innings of work. Sophomore Hannah Mayo finished the game for the Aggies, getting the nod in the fifth inning to close out the game.

KEY INNINGS

vs. Lamar

T1 | A hit by pitch, walk and error loaded the bases for Lamar. The Cardinals’ Jade Lewis doubled down the left field line, driving in two runs. Lamar 2, A&M 0

T3 | Hanna Kincade homered to left field. Lamar 3, A&M 0

B4 | Lee ripped a double to the left side and Jourdyn Campbell put runners on first and second after being hit by a pitch. McBride drove in Madi Jatlzau, who ran for Lee after McBride sent one bouncing off the centerfield wall. Morgan Smith loaded the bases for Shaylee Ackerman after being hit by a pitch. Ackerman singled to the left side, cutting the deficit to one. After grounding out to the right side, Walls plated pinch runner Blake-Ann Fritsch to tie the game at three. Makinzy Herzog walked, bringing in Morgan Smith to give the Aggies the lead. A&M 4, Lamar 3

T5 | Lamar’s Jade Lewis doubled to right field and was moved over to third on a ground out. A trio of walks tied the game. A&M 4, Lamar 4

B6 | Kayla Garcia tripled off the left center wall. Herzog plated Garcia with a single to the right side and then stole second. Fortenberry advanced Herzog to third with a bunt and got on base safely. The Fortenberry – Herzog duo did a double steal. Herzog crossed home safely and Fortenberry moved to third on the wild throw into the outfield from the Lamar catcher. With a 1-1 count, Lee had an RBI single to score Fortenberry. A&M 7, Lamar 4

vs. Binghamton

B1 | Herzog hit her seventh double of the year to get the Aggies started. Lee belted her fourth career home run over the right field fence. A&M 2, BING 0

T3 | After three free bases, Binghamton’s Sophia Pappas singled to centerfield, plating two runs. A&M, 2 BING 0

B3 | Herzog dropped a single in left center and swiped second with her speed Lee continued to stay hot, ripping one up the middle to score Herzog. Campbell doubled to left field to plate Lee. A hit by pitch put Morgan Smith on first and she was brought home after Walls blasted her first home run of the season over the centerfield fence. A&M 7, BING 2

B4 | Lee got on a base with a walk and Blake-Ann Fritsch entered the game as a pinch runner for Lee. Fritsch advanced to third on a pass ball and a groundout. Morgan Smith was hit by a pitch and stole second and Walls walked. With the based loaded and two outs, McBride singled to center to bring in Fritsch and Morgan Smith. A&M 9, BING 2

B5 | With a full count, Herzog homered to left center to walk it off in five innings. A&M 10, BING 2

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Lamar:

Makinzy Herzog| 2-for-3, 2 H, 2 RBI

Haley Lee| 2-for-4, 2 H, 1 RBI

Kayla Garcia| 2-for-3, 2 RBI

vs. Binghamton

Haley Lee| 2-for-2, 2 H, HR, 2 RBI

Ashlynn Walls| 1-for-2, 1 H, HR, 3 RBI

Payton McBride | 2-for-3, 3 H, 2 RBI

Makinzy Herzog | 3-for-3, 3 H, HR, 1 RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Lamar

Payton McBride – 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB

Kayla Poynter – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 6 BB

Makinzy Herzog (3-0) – 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB

vs. Binghamton

Ashley Daugherty (1-0) – 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB

Hannah Mayo – 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the comeback victory over Lamar…

“I thought we were really flat in the first game, specifically the first few innings. We were passive, almost as if we were feeling sorry for ourselves. I was saying, ‘We need to turn this thing around, pick our heads up and go.’ Our kids really responded. We were hanging our heads at the beginning, but I said ‘Wait a minute. We’ve got seven innings here.’ We just keep learning about ourselves and making adjustments. I was really happy to see them respond after I got after them.”

On the big offensive inning against Lamar…

“l thought our kids did a really nice job of staying in that inning. We kept passing the bat back, and we had good base running. We were putting pressure on them after they were starting to feel good about themselves. For us to score four and get the lead, I was really pleased with our kids.”

On Makinzy Herzog…

“I told her ‘I’m not sure you’re human.’ She’s feeling it. She’s a triple threat. She can drag bunt, beat out infield singles and hit balls to the wall. She does everything really well, and she does it with a calm presence. I think she’s going to get better in the outfield and on the mound. I thought she did a good job on the mound, attacking the zone in relief. I am very pleased with the way she’s playing the game right now.”

On her message when she visited the mound in the top of the 5th vs. Lamar…

“I just told everybody to calm down, get the easy out. I said let’s play deep, since we have bases loaded. I told her [Kayla Poynter] to attack the strike zone. We were nibbling on that outside corner, but the umpire wasn’t going to give it to us. So at some point you’ve got to give in to that and throw a pitch that you know will be a strike. I was really pleased to see her get herself out of that. We didn’t want to put a reliever in with the bases loaded in that situation. She gave up one run, but she did a good job getting that next out.”

Sophomore OF/P Makinzy Herzog

On the comeback victory over Lamar…

“We continued to talk about momentum and how it can change the game. We got our dugout energy going, and it really paid off for us.”

On her hot hitting…

“The biggest contributor is just sticking to the plan and trusting in what Coach Snider teaches me. I think me being a sophomore now also contributes, with a year under my belt. It’s definitely showing on the field with my power.”

On adjusting to a new team…

“I’ve known just about everybody on this team. I’ve played with or against them my whole life. It’s been pretty easy to fit in with them, and it’s a fun group of girls. It’ll be a good season.”

ON DECK

The Aggies close out the Texas A&M Invitational tomorrow against St. John’s at 11:15 a.m.