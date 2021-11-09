Aggies up to #11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team comes in at No. 11 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday by the College Football Playoff Committee.
Tuesday’s ranking is the 15th time A&M has been among the CFP top-25 since it was created in 2014. Including Tuesday’s poll, head coach Jimbo Fisher has led his teams at Florida State and Texas A&M to a top-10 ranking 13 times and has been among the top-25 on 26 occasions.
The Maroon & White are 7-2 this season and rank No. 11 by the Associated Press and in the Coaches Poll. The Aggies return to play this Saturday at No. 15 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway at 6 p.m. and will be aired nationally on ESPN; Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are slated to call the game.