Aggies up to #11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team comes in at No. 11 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday by the College Football Playoff Committee.

Tuesday’s ranking is the 15th time A&M has been among the CFP top-25 since it was created in 2014. Including Tuesday’s poll, head coach Jimbo Fisher has led his teams at Florida State and Texas A&M to a top-10 ranking 13 times and has been among the top-25 on 26 occasions.