Aggies Upset Top-Seeded Georgia to Advance at SEC Championship

The Aggies and Hogs will face off at 6:30 a.m. CT and tee off from 10th hole.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team upset top-seeded Georgia to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday at the Sea Island Golf Club.

The Aggies will face fifth-seeded Arkansas in the semifinals, which were postponed to Sunday due to stormy weather in the area. The Aggies and Hogs will face off at 6:30 a.m. CT and tee off from 10th hole.

Sunday’s Matchup:

#

Time – Hole

#5 Arkansas (No. 23 Golfstat)

#8 Texas A&M (No. 11 Golfstat)

#5

6:30 a.m. - 10

Segundo Pinto

Walker Lee

#4

6:40 a.m. - 10

William Buhl

William Paysse

#3

6:50 a.m. - 10

Tyson Reeder

Daniel Rodrigues

#2

7:00 a.m. - 10

Manuel Lozado

Dan Erickson

#1

7:10 a.m. - 10

Julian Perico

Sam Bennett

All times are Central

“(Beating top-seeded Georgia) says a lot about this team,” Aggie head coach Brian Kortan said. “I was concerned about the team being ready because they had to expend so much energy just to get to match play. But these guys don’t surprise me. They are a competitive crew. We aren’t the most talented or the prettiest team, but they have guts, they are ultra-competitive and they are tough. I’m glad they’re Aggies, that’s for sure.”



The deciding point was captured by Dan Erickson, a “super” senior from Whittier, Calif., who edged Georgia’s Eli Scott 1-up on the 22nd hole. Erickson faced an early three-hole deficit, but battled back to even the match after 14 holes. Scott took the lead again on 16, but Erickson brought it back to level on 18. On the fourth extra hole, Erickson gave the Aggies the victory with his first lead of the day with a par, while Scott posted a bogey.

“Eli (Scott) made a couple of early putts and got 3-up pretty quickly,” Kortan said. “I saw Dan on the 7th fairway and he told me ‘I’m going to reel him in, one hole at a time’ and that’s what he did. It was a great match. They traded blows and Dan eventually outlasted him. It was a helluva match.”