Former Aggie volleyball star Camila Gomez signs with Brazilian team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M volleyball standout Camila Gomez signed a professional contract with Brazilian club Sesc RJ Flamengo, the team recently announced.

Sesc RJ Flamengo plays in the Brazilian Superliga, the highest division of women’s volleyball in Brazil. The newly formed club stems from the joining of two former clubs from the Brazilian Superliga: Sesc RJ and Flamengo. The two clubs feature a history of success combined with 15 national titles, 12 from Sesc RJ, and three from Flamengo.

“I was not expecting this opportunity, but I kept working hard on my own,” Gomez said. “It was more of self-respect. Sometimes you create your own luck. I am extremely excited and can’t wait to start my new journey.”

The team is led by the legendary Bernardo “Bernardinho” Rezende, considered by some to be the most successful coach in the history of volleyball with over 30 major titles as a coach. Rezende was also the former head coach of the Brazil men’s national team, where he was a two-time Olympic Games winner.

In her lone season in Aggieland, Gomez started all 31 matches as the Maroon & White’s libero, leading the team in digs (470) and digs per set (1.80).

As a senior, Gomez logged double-digit digs 21 times and had five 20-plus dig performances. She was also named the Texas A&M Invitational Tournament MVP after finishing with double-digit kills in every match.

Before sitting out her junior season, Gomez played at Miami Dade College, where she led the Lady Sharks to back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championships in 2016 and 2017.