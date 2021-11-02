Aggie Volleyball starts spring season with win at South Carolina

The victory upped the Aggies’ record to 5-4 and snapped a four-game losing streak, the Gamecocks fell to 9-4.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team opened the spring portion of its 2020-21 season with a strong 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16) over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

It was the Aggies' first victory since beating Ole Miss on Oct. 23.

After the Gamecocks pulled to 2-1 with a 25-16 third set victory, the Aggies closed out the match with a torrid performance in the fourth set. The Aggies never trailed in the fourth and led by at least five points after grabbing a 14-9 lead as they cruised to a 25-16 set victory to grab the win.

After not seeing any competition for nearly three months, the Aggies came out on fire in the first two sets against the Gamecocks. In the first set, the Aggies trailed just twice – at 0-1 and 7-8 – and enjoyed at least a two-point lead after 14-13. In the second, the Aggies faced down adversity that saw the Gamecocks control much of the set. With the set tied at 22-22, the Aggies received a crucial kill from sophomore Morgan Christon and then Christon served out the game for a 25-22 win.

Christon posted a team-high 13 kills and was one of three Aggies with double-digit kills. Also tallying 10-plus kills was sophomore Lauren Davis with 12 and junior London Austin-Roark with 10. Christon also chipped in 10 digs and senior Camille Conner led the way with 38 assists.