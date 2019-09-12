COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 13 seed-Aggies learned their opponent and location for Friday’s NCAA Tournament regional round match. The Maroon & White play the No. 4-seed Wisconsin Badgers at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be televised nationally on ESPNU with Paul Sunderland and Karch Kiraly on the call.

In NCAA Tournament second round action, Texas A&M defeated No. 21 Rice in four sets to make its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2009 and the ninth overall.

The Wisconsin Regional includes No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawai’i, who are slated to play Friday at 3:30 p.m. The winner of the above match and winner of the Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin match move on to the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Aggies are 2-5 all-time against Wisconsin, while holding a 1-7 record vs. Hawai’i and a 7-32 mark against Nebraska.