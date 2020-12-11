Aggie women's basketball announces signing of three players for 2021 Class

“We are very excited to add three great pieces to our program,” Blair said. “The versatility of this 2021 recruiting class is very good."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to add three great pieces to our program,” Blair said. “The versatility of this 2021 recruiting class is very good. We are bringing in players that can play multiple positions, are extremely skilled and fit into our system perfectly. We can’t wait for them to get here to Aggieland to begin their collegiate careers.”

Jada Malone | 6-3 | The Village School | Spring, Texas

The Spring, Texas, native is the No. 9 player in Texas and the No. 91 recruit in the nation, according to the espnW 2021 HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings. The four-star prospect led her team to a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) State Championship last season. Malone is the reigning two-time VYPE and Houston Chronicle Private School Player of the Year (’19, ’20). She averaged 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists per game last season while shooting 35% from deep.

Coach Blair on Jada Malone: “We’ve known Jada and her family for such a long time, it already feels like she’s been a part of the Aggie Family since her seventh grade year. She is one of the top players in the state, and I am excited to add her versatile skill set in the paint and perimeter to our team. We're ready for Jada’s career to begin here as an Aggie.”

Eriny Kindred | 6-2 | Del Valle High School | Del Valle, Texas

Kindred is a three-star recruit and the No. 14 ranked wing in the country. She has been a first-team all-district performer the past two seasons (’19, ’20). The Del Valle, Texas, native also earned District 25-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors during her sophomore campaign, when she averaged 20 points and 13 rebounds per game. Kindred is an outstanding track athlete, garnering an area championship in triple jump and holding school records in long jump (17-11) and triple jump (38-5).

Coach Blair on Eriny Kindred: “When I think of dual sport prospects, Eriny must be among the best in Texas. She is a solid 6’2, dominant long jump and triple jumper in track & field and growing into her basketball skills to match her track & field dominance. She can play several positions, and comes from a very tradition rich high school. We are excited to add Eriny and her family to ours, and to be a part of her growth on the court as an Aggie.”

Keslynn Oxendine | 5-8 | Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy | Stockbridge, Ga.

Oxendine helped lead her team to an 18-8 record and an appearance in the third round of the state playoffs, during her junior campaign. During her sophomore season, she averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while her team locked in a 21-5 record.