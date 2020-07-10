Women’s Golf in 12th After Round Two of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Makenzie Niblett played strong for the Aggies as the freshman went 3-over, and posted 14 par-or-better holes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished round two of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food in 12th place at the Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday.

“We saw a lot of great shots out there today,” Head Coach Andrea Gaston said. “The biggest disappointment was that we had a number of putts that burned the edges, and could have been momentum shifts for the team. It was nice to see Makenzie improve her score by three shots, and see Ava fight down the stretch with a couple of nice birdies. Tomorrow we’ll need to get back out there with an Aggie fight mentality. We know they can make a move up the ladder and post some good scores."

Makenzie Niblett played strong for the Aggies as the freshman went 3-over, and posted 14 par-or-better holes. Niblett now leads the team at 9-over through the first two days, and is tied for 31st in the field.

Amber Park is currently second on the team with an overall score of 11-over. Ava Schwienteck went 6-over in round two. She shot a 37 on the front nine, and led the squad with three birdies.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (+12) and Brooke Tyree (+14) are right behind Park tied for 42nd and 48th, respectively.

Arkansas (-1) extended its lead on second-place LSU (+10) to 11 strokes. South Carolina (+16), Georgia (+21), and Ole Miss (+21) round out the top five.

Arkansas’ Brooke Matthews leads the field at 11-under.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rounds 1/2):

Place

Team

R1

R2

12

Texas A&M

307

312

T30

Makenzie Niblett

78

75

T38

Amber Park

76

79

T42

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

75

81

T48

Brooke Tyree

78

80

64

Ava Schwienteck

84

78

