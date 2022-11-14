Aggies WR Moose Muhammad III benched for wearing sleeves

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher did not allow Muhammed to play in Saturday's loss to Auburn.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggies second-leading receiver, Moose Muhammed III, was benched by Head Coach Jimbo Fisher in their 13-10 loss against Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The sophomore WR has 30 catches for 441 yards and 3 TDs on the the season.

The Aggies struggled offensively against Auburn as they were only able to garner 121 yards through the air. This may have been in part to Muhammad's absence in the game.

Jimbo told media after the game that his decision to bench Muhammad was due to an internal matter.

Muhammad took to Twitter after the game to say this:

I want to clear the air. I was benched for wearing arm sleeves—something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection. I apologize to my teammates and fans and looking forward to getting back on the field.



Much Love!#GigEm #AggieFootball — Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) November 13, 2022

It's worth noting that Auburn, Alabama was very chilly Saturday night as temperatures dipped into the 40's throughout the game.

Muhammad's presence may have helped the Aggies in their fight to become bowl eligible. However, that dream is now over and the Aggies season will conclude after their game against LSU on Nov. 26.

The Aggies currently sit at 3-7 and will take on UMass this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. in College Station.

