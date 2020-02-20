COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated Alabama, 74-68, Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum to move to 13-12 (7-6 SEC) on the season.

· Texas A&M has won the last four regular season contests against the Crimson Tide, including the last two in Tuscaloosa.

TEAM NOTES

· With the Aggies trailing 62-58 with 3:57 remaining, a Josh Nebo and-one propelled a Texas A&M 12-0 run that gave the Maroon & White the late lead for good.

· Texas A&M connected on 11 of its 24 three-point attempts for a season-best 45.8% from beyond the arc. The 11 makes are the second highest total this season (14 vs. LSU 1/15/20).

· The Aggies had four players score in double figures for the second consecutive game.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Quenton Jackson, Emanuel Miller, Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo for the first time this season (1-0).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Aggies, his first game this season with at least 20. In the last eight games, Jackson has scored in double figures six times and is averaging 12.3 points in those games, which ranks second on the team.

· Wendell Mitchell tallied 18 points for his 11th game in double figures. In six of the last seven games, Mitchell has scored 12 or more points. The Rockdale, Texas, native scored 13 of his points in the first half on 5-8 shooting and was 3-5 from three.

· Josh Nebo tallied 14 points and hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

· Savion Flagg recorded his 12th game with 10 or more points as the junior recorded 12.

· Buzz Williams is 13-12 in his first season at Texas A&M and 266-167 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.



UP NEXT

The Aggies begin a two-game homestand at Reed Arena with a 2:30 p.m. matchup against Mississippi State.