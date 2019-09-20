COLLEGE STATION, Texas — WHAT TO WATCH FOR #AUBvsTAMU
- The Aggies and Tigers meet for the 10th time on Saturday, as A&M aims to keep the series lead in its favor with a 5-4 edge entering the afternoon matchup.
- Auburn is the second AP top 10 team the Aggies have seen through four games this season. They are slated to take on three more AP top 10 teams this year.
- A&M has come out victorious in four of its last five conference openers, including a 29-16 win at Auburn in 2016.
- Junior WR Jhamon Ausbon needs two catches to become the 18th player in school history to reach 100 career receptions.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond (16-8) cracked the list of top 10 winningest starting QBs at A&M with the victory over Lamar. His next win will tie him for ninth all-time with Mark Ferris.
- Mond needs three passing TDs to become the eighth Aggie to reach 40 passing scores.
- Freshman RB Isaiah Spiller has recorded two 100-yard rushing games in his first three games as an Aggie. He ran for 116 yards and scored two touchdowns against Lamar.
- Sophomore PK Seth Small has made a field goal in 10 consecutive games.
- Texas A&M has scored in double-digit points in 43 straight games.
TEXAS A&M WEEK THREE STATISTICAL LEADERS (OFFENSE)
- Kellen Mond: 20-of-28 for 317 Yards, 2 Total TD
- Isaiah Spiller: 14 Rushes, 116 Yards, 2 TD
- Jacob Kibodi: 11 Rushes, 45 Yards, 1 TD
- Jhamon Ausbon: 4 Catches, 109 Yards, 1 TD
- Kendrick Rogers: 6 Catches, 83 Yards
- Ainias Smith: 6 Catches, 66 Yards, 1 TD
TEXAS A&M WEEK TWO STATISTICAL LEADERS (DEFENSE)
- Debione Renfro: 5 Tackles, 2.0 TFL
- Larry Pryor: 3 Tackles, 1 FF
- Tyree Wilson: 3 Tackles, 1 TFL
- Josh Rogers: 3 Tackles, 1 TFL
- Charles Oliver: 2 Tackles, 1 FR
QUICK HITS
- Junior QB Kellen Mond recorded the fourth 300-yard passing game of his career with 317 against Lamar. He went 20-for-28, which was good for a career-best 71.4 completion percentage.
- Mond became the ninth Aggie QB to reach the 5,000-yard mark in career passing yards, upping his total to 5,229.
- Mond has now passed and rushed for a touchdown in the same game 10 times in his career, more than any other SEC starting quarterback at their current institution.
- Junior DB Debione Renfro led the defense in his first game of the year with five tackles, including a career-best 2.0 TFL.
- Junior WR/PR Roshauud Paul became the 10th Aggie to log over 100 yards on punt returns, the first since Christian Kirk in 2016, as he tallied 107 on four returns against Lamar.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond is one of two returning FBS QBs to have 3,000+ passing and 400+ rushing yards in 2018. Texas' Sam Ehlinger also did so last season.
- On Aug. 20, junior linebacker Braden White was named the 12th Man, succeeding Cullen Gillaspia, who held the prestigious honor for the last three seasons.
- Texas A&M is in its 125th season in program history, a milestone that will be honored and celebrated throughout the year.
TOUGH SCHEDULE
- Texas A&M faces one of the most challenging schedules in the nation in 2019, including five opponents that are currently ranked in the AP Top 10.
- The Aggies have already traveled to top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson in Week 2, and will take on No. 8 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama at home in weeks 4 and 7, respectfully. They close out the year at No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.
- A&M, along with SEC foe South Carolina, are the first schools to see the preseason AP Nos. 1-3 on their schedule since Missouri in 1975.
- Entering the season, only three schools in the history of college football have been slated to face the top three teams in the country heading into the season (Northwestern '68, Minnesota '72, Missouri '75), and only Missouri has earned a victory in that scenario.
- The Aggies have a history of putting together a challenging slate as they have had one of the 10 toughest schedules in the country by season's end seven times since 2002.
- The 2018 season marked the fourth time since 2002 that A&M has played the toughest schedule in the country.