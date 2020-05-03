Texas A&M upset No. 17 Auburn, 78-75, Wednesday at Auburn Arena to move to 15-14 (9-8 SEC) on the season.

· Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 11-5, and has won the last six games in Auburn dating back to 2006.

TEAM NOTES

· The win marks the first victory over a ranked opponent on the road since the Aggies defeated No. 8 Auburn, 81-80, on Feb. 7, 2018. It also marked the first loss at home for the Tigers this season, who entered the game with a 16-0 ledger.

· After trailing 12-1 after the first media timeout, the Aggies closed out the first half on a 32-14 run to lead, 33-26, at the half.

· The Aggies shot 47.5% (28-59) from the floor, marking their seventh consecutive game in which they have shot 40%-or-better.

· Texas A&M outscored Auburn off turnovers (13-11), in the paint (38-30), on fast breaks (15-6) and off the bench (16-6).

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Andre Gordon, Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo for the 15th time this season (8-7).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Josh Nebo paced the Maroon & White with 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half. In the final 20 minutes, Nebo was 8-9 from the floor. The senior has led the Aggies in scoring 12 times this season.

· Wendell Mitchell tallied 14 points and hauled in a season high seven rebounds. The Rockdale, Texas, native has scored at least 12 points in nine of the last 11 games.

· Jay Jay Chandler scored 14 points, the most he has had in SEC play and the highest since scoring 17 against ULM (11/11).

· Savion Flagg finished with 14 points, marking the seventh consecutive game that he has scored in double figures.

· Buzz Williams is 15-14 in his first season at Texas A&M and 268-169 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.



UP NEXT

The Aggies close out the regular season against Arkansas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.