COLLEGE STATION, Texas — WHAT TO WATCH FOR #ALAvsTAMU
- The Aggies are in search of their fire win over Alabama since knocking off the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2012, A&M's first year in the SEC. Alabama leads the all-time series, 9-2.
- A&M is the fifth team since the first AP poll in 1936 to face the No. 1 team twice in a season, after also doing so in 1970.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond is climbing the all-time winningest QB list at A&M and is currently tied with Mark Farris for ninth with a 17-9 record.
- Mond needs two passing TDs to break into the top five of A&M's career list. He enters the Alabama game with 42 passing TDs.
- Mond needs 12 pass attempts to reach 800 career pass attempts. He would be the eighth player in school history to reach the milestone.
- Mond needs 76 rushing yards to join Johnny Manziel, Reggie McNeal and Stephen McGee as the only players in school history 10 pass for 5,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a career.
- Junior WR Quartney Davis needs 127 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Sophomore PK Seth Small needs two field goals to become the 12th player in school history to reach 30 career field goals.
- Freshman WR Ainias Smith has scored a touchdown in each of the last three games.
- Texas A&M has scored double-digit points in 45 straight games.
TEXAS A&M VS. ARKANSAS LEADERS (OFFENSE)
- Kellen Mond: 23-of-35, 251 Yards, 3 TD
- Jacob Kibodi: 9 Rushes, 38 Yards
- Jhamon Ausbon: 7 Catches, 82 Yards
- Ainias Smith: 5 Catches, 80 Yards, 1 TD
- Quartney Davis: 7 Catches, 62 Yards, 2 TD
TEXAS A&M VS. ARKANSAS LEADERS (DEFENSE)
- Keldrick Carper: 10 Tackles
- Buddy Johnson: 7 Tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 Sack
- Demani Richardson: 7 Tackles
- Micheal Clemons: 6 Tackles
- Justin Madubuike: 5 Tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 Sack, 1 INT
QUICK HITS
- Junior DB Keldrick Carper made a career-high 10 tackles against Arkansas and is the only Aggie to record double-figure tackles in a game this season. He ranks second on the team with 24 takedowns.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond became the ninth Aggie QB to reach the 5,000-yard mark in career passing yards. He currently ranks fifth all-time with 5,564.
- Mond has passed and rushed for a touchdown in the same game 10 times in his career, more than any other SEC starting quarterback at their current institution.
- Sophomore PK Seth Small's 50-yard field goal was the third 50-yarder of his career and marked the 12th straight game he has made a field goal.
- Junior CB Debione Renfro surpassed the 100 career tackles mark with four takedowns against Arkansas. His 102 career total is second only to fifth-year senior Larry Pryor among active Aggies (123).
- Junior QB Kellen Mond is one of two returning FBS QBs to have 3,000+ passing and 400+ rushing yards in 2018. Texas' Sam Ehlinger also did so last season.
- On Aug. 20, junior linebacker Braden White was named the 12th Man, succeeding Cullen Gillaspia, who held the prestigious honor for the last three seasons.
- Texas A&M is in its 125th season in program history, a milestone that will be honored and celebrated throughout the year.
AGGIES AGAINST TOP RANKED OPPONENTS
- Texas A&M is the fifth school ever to face the AP No. 1 team twice in a season since the poll began in 1936, after also doing so in 1970 (at Ohio State, at Texas).
- The week seven matchup marks the 28th time a school has taken on the top-ranked team twice in a season, the first time this has happened since 1984.
- Saturday marks the seventh time the Aggies have faced the AP No. 1 team since joining the SEC in 2012.
- Texas A&M has faced the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 in three straight seasons.
- The last time A&M knocked off a top-ranked opponent was the 2012 season, its first in the SEC. The Aggies took down No. 1 Alabama on the road, 29-24.
- A&M is 2-14 all-time when facing the AP No. 1 team.
TOUGH SCHEDULE
- Texas A&M faces one of the most challenging schedules in the nation in 2019, including five opponents that are currently ranked in the AP top 10.
- The Aggies have already traveled to top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson in Week 2, and faced No. 8 Auburn. They take on No. 1 Alabama at home in Week 7, before closing out the year at No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 LSU.
- A&M, along with SEC foe South Carolina, are the first schools to see preseason AP Nos. 1-3 on their schedule since Missouri in 1975.
- Entering the season, only three schools in the history of college football have been slated to face the top three teams in the country heading into the season (Northwestern '68, Minnesota '72, Missouri '75), and only Missouri has earned a victory in that scenario.
- The Aggies have a history of putting together a challenging slate as they have had one of the 10 toughest schedules in the country by seasons end seven times since 2002.
- The 2018 season marked the fourth time since 2002 that A&M has played the toughest schedule in the country.
TEXAS A&M - ALABAMA CONNECTIONS
- Legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant coached the Aggies from 1954-57 before a long tenure at Alabama. Two of Bryant's proteges served as head coach at Texas A&M; Gene Stallings (1965-71) and Jackie Sherrill (1982-88). Stallings played for Bryant at Texas A&M and served as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-64, later coaching the Tide from 1990-96 and leading them to the 1992 national title. Sherrill played for Bryant at Alabama from 1963-65.
- John David Crow was the single Heisman Trophy winner of Bryant's career in 1957 at Texas A&M, and he was an assistant coach at Alabama from 1969-71.
- Dennis Franchione served as head coach at both schools -- at Alabama from 2001-02 and Texas A&M from 2003-07.
- Tide special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks served in a similar capacity at Texas A&M from 2013-17.
- Tide Director of Performance Nutrition Amy Bragg served the same capacity at A&M from 2005-10.