COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An offensive explosion in the first two innings led the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies to a 30-2 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers, in seven innings, Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies plated their most runs since a 31-2 win against Westmont College in 1991. The tally came up two runs shy of the school record set in a 32-7 victory over SMU in 1936.

Texas A&M scored 10 runs in the first, 17 runs in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, while pounding out 18 hits and drawing eight walks. The 27 runs after two innings was the most in school history.

This marks the fourth game in which the Aggies registered double-digit hits. Nine of Ol’ Sarge’s charges recorded a hit, five of which had multiple hits. Eleven Aggies recorded a RBI, seven of which had multiple RBI.

Zane Schmidt, Trevor Werner and Logan Britt paced the offense. Schmidt batted 4-for-6 with three runs, one double, and four RBI. Werner hit 3-for-5 with four runs, one double and four RBI, while Britt slugged 3-for-4 with two runs, one triple and five RBI.

Jonathan Childress (1-0) earned the win, pitching three scoreless frames. Childress scattered one hit and one walk, while tying his career-high in strikeouts (3). Cam Wynne, Dawson Barr and Colson Geisler added shutout innings of their own. Wynne gave up one walk, while fanning two. Barr yielded one hit and one walk, while fanning one. Geisler struck out two.

The Aggies improve to 5-0, while the Panthers fall to 0-5.

TOP PLAYERS

Zane Schmidt – 4-for-6, 3 runs, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Trevor Werner – 3-for-5, 4 runs, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Logan Britt – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 1 3B, 5 RBI

Jonathan Childress – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K