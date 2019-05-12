COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In a midday clash against Central Arkansas, the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies shut down the Sugar Bears, beating them by a score of 76-46 at Reed Arena. Junior forward Kayla Wells led the way with 19 points on Elementary School Day.



The Aggies got off to a solid start, holding Central Arkansas scoreless for the first 3:10 of the game. They led 26-12 after the first quarter, shooting 60% from the field and 50% from the three point line. The Aggies locked down on defense in the second quarter, allowing the Sugar Bears to score only nine points, as they took a 26-point lead into halftime.



The game remained lopsided throughout the second half. A&M kept up the intensity, cruising to a 30-point victory in front of a season-high 6,450 fans.



TEAM NOTES

This is the third time in four meetings that Texas A&M has beat Central Arkansas by 25-or-more points.

The Aggies were a force in the paint, outscoring Central Arkansas 38-16.

Texas A&M once again utilized its bench, as its reserves scored 23 points.

For the first time this season, the Aggies limited themselves to single-digit turnovers, only giving the ball up seven times.

Texas A&M held the lead throughout the entire game.

Texas A&M used a starting lineup of Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the seventh time this season.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior forward Kayla Wells led the Aggies with 19 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter, marking the fifth time in seven games this year she has scored in double digits.

Junior guard Chennedy Carter extended her double-figure scoring streak to 46 games. She also set a season high in assists with nine, tied her season high in rebounds with five and got her first block of the season.

Senior forward Cheah Rael-Whitsitt set a career high in points with six and rebounds with 14, marking the first time in her career she has pulled down double-digit rebounds.

Junior forward Ciera Johnson contributed to the win with 15 points, making it her third consecutive game scoring in double-figures.

Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson had a season high in points, scoring 13 against the Sugar Bears, marking the first time she had scored in double figures since December 6th at Houston.

Wilson also set season highs in minutes and three pointers made, converting on three from beyond the arc in 21 minutes of action.

Junior forward Anna Dreimane matched a career high in rebounds with five.

Head coach Gary Blair earned the 797th victory of his career after topping Central Arkansas.



UP NEXT

The Aggies will host Oklahoma State for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on December 7th at Reed Arena at 7 p.m.