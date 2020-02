COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Florida used a big run early in the second half to take control of the game and cruise to a 78-61 win over Texas A&M. Noah Locke added 21 points for the Gators, who bounced back from a close loss to Ole Miss in their last game. Emanuel Miller led Texas A&M with 19 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)