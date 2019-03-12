COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's regular season came to a close Saturday night with a 50-7 loss to No. 1 LSU at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) found the end zone on their first four drives and capped the fifth with a 51-yard field goal to take a 31-point lead into the locker room.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4) scored their lone touchdown with 4:13 left in the third quarter. Isaiah Spiller capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge.

A&M, which will make a bowl appearance for a school-record 11th straight season, awaits its destination which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8. Ticket information will be available at that time at 12thman.com/tickets.



Team Notes

The Aggies matched their season high, set against UTSA, with 4.0 sacks against LSU.

A&M matched a season best as it landed three punts inside the 20 for the fourth time this season.

Today's captains at LSU were WR Jhamon Ausbon, S Keldrick Carper, P Braden Mann and OL Colton Prater.

Texas A&M won the toss and deferred.

Individual Notes