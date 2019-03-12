COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's regular season came to a close Saturday night with a 50-7 loss to No. 1 LSU at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) found the end zone on their first four drives and capped the fifth with a 51-yard field goal to take a 31-point lead into the locker room.
The Aggies (7-5, 4-4) scored their lone touchdown with 4:13 left in the third quarter. Isaiah Spiller capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge.
A&M, which will make a bowl appearance for a school-record 11th straight season, awaits its destination which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8. Ticket information will be available at that time at 12thman.com/tickets.
Team Notes
- The Aggies matched their season high, set against UTSA, with 4.0 sacks against LSU.
- A&M matched a season best as it landed three punts inside the 20 for the fourth time this season.
- Today's captains at LSU were WR Jhamon Ausbon, S Keldrick Carper, P Braden Mann and OL Colton Prater.
- Texas A&M won the toss and deferred.
Individual Notes
- Freshman RB Isaiah Spiller's 1-yard rush into the end zone in the third quarter upped his season total to nine scores, tying him for fifth with Christine Michael on A&M's freshman rushing touchdowns list.
- Spiller's 66 rushing yards against the Tigers brought his season total to 869, moving him into fifth, past Mike Goodson (847), on A&M's freshman rushing yards list.
- Junior QB Kellen Mond has now completed 600 passes in his career, putting him in second as he passed Johnny Manziel (595) on A&M's all-time list.
- Sophomore LB Anthony Hines III recorded the first double-digit tackle game of his career, as he led the defense with 12 takedowns.
- Senior DB Charles Oliver made six solo tackles and finished with a career-high seven total tackles.
- Junior DL Justin Madubuike recorded a career-high 1.5 sacks against the Tigers, and moved into double figures for his career with 11.0 sacks to date.
- Junior DL Bobby Brown III made the first sack of his career, taking down LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the second quarter.
- Freshman DL DeMarvin Leal made the first solo sack of his career late in the second quarter.
- Junior DB Deboine Renfro made a season-high six tackles.
- Junior DB Myles Jones made a season-best five tackles and matched his previous high with a pair of pass breakups.
- Junior LB Aaron Hansford made his first start of the season at LSU, second of his career, and finished the game with a career-best four tackles.
- Senior P Braden Mann punted seven times for a 50.3 average. He tallied four punts over 50 yards, including a pair of 62-yarders to make it 18 career 60-plus-yard punts.