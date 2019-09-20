COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies opened up SEC action with a 3-0 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs Thursday evening at MSU Soccer Field.

After a mundane first half, the Aggie arsenal exploded in the second half. Texas A&M peppered the Bulldogs with 15 shots, including seven shots-on-goal after the intermission. The results were one goal apiece by Jimena Lopez, Ally Watt and Taylor Ziemer. Addie McCain added two assists and Ziemer and Lopez each added a helper.

The Aggie defense earned its seventh shutout of the season. The backline rotation of Briana Alston, Cienna Arrieta Jordan Hill, Grace Piper, Karlina Sample, Callyn Walton held Mississippi State to 10 shots and five shots-on-goal.

Shantel Hutton earned her sixth shutout of the year with five saves.

The squads went into the intermission tied 0-0. The Aggies owned advantages in shots (9-6) and shots-on-goal (2-1) while the Bulldogs held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.

The Aggies had three golden scoring opportunities in the first half, but were unable to break the scoring seal. In the 8th minute, Taylor Ziemer sent a one-touch shot from seven yards, just inches outside the right post. In the 30th minute, McCain and Hill each sent headers off the crossbar.

Texas A&M improved to 6-1-2 overall. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-4-0.

GOAL SUMMARY

57’ – Jimena Lopez received a pass from Taylor Ziemer outside the penalty box on the left side. Lopez immediately lofted a looping shot over the goalkeeper into the right side netting. A&M 1, MSU 0.

68’ – Addie McCain drove a long ball, from the edge of the defensive third, through the Mississippi State defense. The ball was chased on by the speed Ally Watt. Watt outran the only remaining defender and sent a shot from 15 yards in the inside left channel into the left side netting. A&M 2, MSU 0.

71’ – McCain sent a pass from the top of the penalty arc to Lopez on the left side of the box. Lopez sent a cross to the right post where a sliding Taylor Ziemer was able to get a boot on the ball and send it into the back netting. A&M 3, MSU 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies step out of SEC play Sunday for a home match against the UTRG Vaqueros at 6 p.m.