COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies ended the Texas Longhorns’ season and grabbed their ticket to the NCAA Tournament second round with a 4-1 win Friday night at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd consecutive season, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

The Longhorns scored the icebreaker in the seventh minute, but their lead was lost when the Ziemer sisters answered back in the 24th and 44th minute. The Aggies tacked on scores from Grace Piper and a Texas own goal.

The Maroon & White’s point leaders Ally Watt and Jimena Lopez both offered up assists on the night. Watt improved to a team-leading 37 points with seven assists to along with her 15 goals. Meanwhile, Lopez improved to 32 points and 14 assists. Lopez’s assist tally equals the single-season school record and tied her with Memphis’ Stasia Mallin for third slot on the NCAA Division I leaderboard.

The Aggies held the shot advantage, 27-17, including 12-8 in shots-on-goal. Texas A&M bombarded the Longhorns in the first half with a 16-6 shot comparison and six shots on goal to take the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The attendance for the match was 3,021, the second-largest crowd for an NCAA Tournament match at Ellis Field, behind only the 2014 Elite Eight match against Penn State.

Texas A&M improved to 14-4-3 on the season and 21-5-2 all-time against the Longhorns. The Aggies’ Burnt Orange & White foes had their season come to a close with an 11-8-1 record.

GOAL SUMMARY

7’ – From the edge of the mid-field circle, Julia Grosso passed to Cameron Brooks 20 yards out on the left side. Brooks sent the cross to Cydney Billups who headed a floater that bounced in the net through the left side from just outside the six-yard box. A&M 0, UT 1.

24’ – Grace Piper dished from the left to Taylor Ziemer in the middle from 22 yards out. Ziemer launched a missile that deflected off a Longhorn defender and looped over the goalkeeper for the equalizer. A&M 1, UT 1.

44’ – From the left corner, Jimena Lopez sent a cross from the left side to Halldórsdóttir at eight yards out. Halldórsdóttir poked a heel touch to Tera Ziemer, who finished the play shooting the ball past the diving goalie in the bottom left corner from eight yards out. A&M 2, UT 1.

56’ – On the right side, Watt passed to Piper in the center from 25 yards out. Piper shot a rocket to the right upper 90 for the goal. A&M 3, UT 1.

72’ – Lopez sent the cross to Watt and Halldórsdóttir charging into the six-yard box, but a Longhorn defender chipped the ball over the goalie’s reach for an own goal. A&M 4, UT 1.