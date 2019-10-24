COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies make their final regular-season road trip Thursday when they travel to Nashville for a 7 p.m. contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Tied for fourth place in the league standings, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt duke it out with the winner keeping their SEC regular-season title hopes alive. Both squads are 4-2-1 in league action and sit five points behind co-leaders Arkansas (6-1-0) and Florida (6-1-0) with three matches remaining.

The match streams on SEC Network+. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans may listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

Texas A&M’s Jimena Lopez leads the nation with 12 assists. She has eight goals and a team-high 28 points. Ally Watt has 22 points on the season with a team-high eight goals to go with six assists. The Aggie defense looks to add to their 10 shutouts on the season, which currently ranks sixth in team annals.

The Commodores enter the fray with an 11-3-1 overall mark. Three of Vanderbilt’s four blemishes have come against ranked opponents. They dropped 1-0 decisions to No. 20 Louisville and No. 13 Arkansas and played No. 7 South Carolina to a 0-0 draw. The Commodores have Top 25 wins over No. 22 Pepperdine (1-0) and No. 14 Tennessee (1-0 – ot).

Haley Hopkins leads Vanderbilt with 24 points on 10 goals and four assists. The Commodores have hung their hat on their defense, posting a 0.47 goals against average and 10 shutouts.

The Aggies are 8-1-0 all-time against the Commodores, including 3-1-0 in Nashville. The teams have met six times as SEC brethren. Vanderbilt’s lone win in the series came in 2016 with a 2-0 win in Nashville. In the last meeting, Texas A&M notched a 2-1 victory in College Station in 2016 with goals by Grace Piper and Addie McCain.