NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Ally Watt scored the second of her two goals with 45 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to lead the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores Thursday night.

With less than a minute on the clock, Ali Russell outmuscled a Vanderbilt defender to win a ball 10 yards into the Aggies’ offensive half and raced down the left touchline. Outside the penalty box on Russell sent a service in towards the penalty spot. The offering found Watt with her back to goal, walling off a defender. The Aggie senior wheeled to her left and sent a missile into the right upper 90 for the golden goal with 45 ticks left on the clock.

The victory improved the Aggies’ mark to 11-3-3 overall and 5-2-1 in the SEC. Vanderbilt dropped to 11-4-1 overall and 4-3-1 in league play.

The Commodores scored the only goal in mundane first half. Vanderbilt held edges in shots (4-3) and corner kicks (2-0) as the Aggies struggled to find their footing. Vanderbilt scored in the 38th minute with Haley Hopkins’ 11th goal of the season.

The Maroon & White came out swinging in the second half, outshooting Vanderbilt 12-5, but it took a penalty kick goal by Watt to tie the match in the 73rd minute.

Jordan Burbank made her first career start in goal, making one save and surrendering one goal in 45 minutes. Kenna Caldwell played the final 64:07, making five saves without yielding a goal.

GOAL SUMMARY

38’ – Olivia Simmons chased a ball down to the end line on the left side of the 6-yard box and sent a cross to the near post. Haley Hopkins was able to beat an Aggie defender to the ball and send it past the keeper or the icebreaker. VU 1, A&M 0.

72’ – Ally Watt drew a penalty and converted on the PK for the equalizer. A&M 1, VU 1.

110’ – Ali Russell sent a cross in from the left side of the penalty box, finding Watt at the penalty spot. The senior fired into the right upper 90 for the golden goal. A&M 2, VU 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Sunday when they host the Missouri Tigers in a 4 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.