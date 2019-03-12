COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Aggies’ standouts Jimena Lopez and Ally Watt were named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Southeast Region Team, USC announced Monday.

Lopez, the SEC Midfielder of the Year, ranks third in the nation and led the SEC with her single-season school record 15 assists. Lopez also ranked third in the league in points (33) and ninth in goals (9). She has produced the spectacular numbers despite missing most of the preseason while playing in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. In SEC play, Lopez registered 15 points on four goals and seven assists. She led the league in assists in conference play despite missing a match while participating in a Mexico National Team training camp.

Watt, the SEC Forward of the Year, led the league in points (39) and goals (16). She has added seven assists, which ranked seventh in the league. Nationally, the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native ranks 12th in goals and 11th in points despite missing two matches. She earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week on two occasions in 2019 and garnered National Player of the Week recognition from USC following a six-goal weekend. In SEC play, she registered a league-leading 22 points on 10 goals and two assists, earning All-SEC First Team honors for the third consecutive season.

Lopez has appeared in 62 matches during her Aggie career, including 49 starts. She has 49 points on 15 goals and 19 assists.

The Mexico City native made an immediate impact in Aggieland, scoring twice in the opening weekend to earn SEC Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week honors in 2017.

In addition to the Pan American Games stint, Lopez won a CONCACAF U20 Championship and participated in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2018. She also played in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2016.



For her career, Watt logged 90 Aggie caps, including 79 starts. She notched 110 points on 49 goals and 12 assists. Watt ended her career ranked sixth on the Aggies’ career goals list.

She earned accolades that included United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI Second Team, All-South Region First Team and All-SEC First Team following her junior campaign.



The speedy forward led the SEC and ranked seventh in the nation with 15 goals in 2018. She added three assists on the year to rank third in the league with 33 points. A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week, she notched six game-winning goals and scored the first goal of the match on nine occasions, including golden goals in the regular-season finale at No. 17 South Carolina and the NCAA Tournament first round victory against North Texas.



Watt finished the 2017 season as the Aggies' leading scorer with 24 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists. She earned All-SEC First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and SEC Tournament All-Tournament team recognition. Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 2 after scoring both goals in Texas A&M's 2-1 win over Arkansas.

The Aggies finished the season with a 14-5-3 overall mark, including a 7-2-1 league ledger. The Maroon & White returned to the NCAA Tournament for the 25th consecutive campaign and advanced to the second round for the 22nd straight season.