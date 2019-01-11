COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 79th minute goal by Abby Grace Cooper sent the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on a chilly Halloween Senior Night at Ellis Field Thursday.

Jimena Lopez scored the icebreaker in the 59th minute for her ninth goal of the season. Ole Miss rebelled back with an equalizer two minutes later, but Cooper answered with a game winner on a corner kick.

Lopez collected another assists for her 13th on the season, tying Troy’s Kiersten Edlund and Stanford’s Catarina Macario for the national lead. She moved within one assist of the Aggies’ single-season record of 14 set by Beth West in 2011.

Jordan Hill notched her first assist on the season and the fifth of her career. Taylor Ziemer collected her second assist on the year.

The Maroon & White owned large advantages in shots (22-10) and shots-on-goal (12-3), but Ole Miss held a 9-7 edge in corner kicks.

The 0-0 score at the intermission belied Texas A&M’s grasp on the game. The Aggies outshot the Rebels 10-2 in the first half, including an 8-1 margin in shots-on-goal.

Kenna Caldwell tended goal the entire 90 minutes for the Aggies, yielding one goal and logging two saves. Ole Miss’ Ashley Orkus was spectacular on the night, making 10 saves, including eight in the first half.

Texas A&M’s record upgraded to 13-3-3 overall and 7-2-1 in the SEC. The Rebels dropped to a 9-6-3 overall record and 3-4-3 in league play.

The Aggies improved to 6-2-2 all-time against Ole Miss with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC.

GOAL SUMMARY

59’ – Ziemer headed a pass to Lopez from the center circle. Lopez launched a rocket from 22 yards out that went through the goalie’s deflection and in at the upper-right corner. A&M 1, OM 0.

61’ – Ole Miss’ Haleigh Stackpole had a shot blocked on the right side and then gathered the carom and dished it to Channing Foster at the penalty arc. Foster sent the ball through on the right side just out of Caldwell’s reach. A&M 1, OM 1.

79’ – Lopez sent the corner kick to Jordan Hill from eight yards out on the left. Hill headed a pass to Cooper at the left corner of the six-yard box that resulted in a Cooper goal past the goalkeeper on the left. A&M 2, OM 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies barreled through the finish line winning their final three matches before heading to Orange Beach, Ala. for the SEC Tournament. The quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday, November 5 and the opponent is to be determined.