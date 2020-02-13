COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball continues its season-opening 11-game homestand, hosting McNeese on Thursday at 6 p.m. before concluding the weekend with the Texas A&M Invitational featuring Binghamton, Lamar and St. John’s Friday through Sunday at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M is coming off a 3-2 opening weekend at the Aggie Classic. Freshman Jourdyn Campbell and sophomore Meagan Smith led the way for the Maroon & White at the plate. Campbell leads the nation with five doubles. The Kingwood, Texas, native started her career with a game-tying grand slam for her first career home run, rallying the Aggies to a comeback-victory over UT Arlington. Meagan Smith belted five home runs, and had seven RBI on the weekend.

In the circle, junior Kayla Poynter recorded two victories, striking out 20 batters in 9.2 innings of work.

McNeese enters Thursday’s midweek matchup with a 4-1 mark after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff, North Texas, Ball State and Prairie View.

Action for the Invitational begins Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. with St. Johns and Binghamton. Texas A&M opens against Lamar at 3 p.m., before squaring off with St. John’s at 5:15 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Aggies face off against Lamar at 12:15 p.m. and Binghamton at 3 p.m. Sunday’s finale on Feb. 16 against St. John’s is at 12:15 p.m.

Lamar comes into the weekend with a 1-4 record, after most recently falling to No. 13 Louisiana this past Tuesday.

St. John’s has an 0-5 mark, while Binghamton kicks of its 2020 campaign this weekend.

Tickets for the Texas A&M Invitational can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

Media coverage for these games can be seen on SEC Network+ and heard on KAGC 97.3 FM in the Bryan-College Station area. Texas A&M’s Saturday 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. games will only have radio broadcast.



To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter and Instagram.



Texas A&M Invitational

Date

Time

Opponent

2/14

10:00 AM

St. John’s vs. Binghamton

2/14

12:15 PM

Binghamton vs. Lamar

2/14

3:00 PM

Texas A&M vs. Lamar

2/14

5:15 PM

Texas A&M vs. St. John’s

2/15

10:00 AM

Lamar vs. St. John’s

2/15

12:15 PM

Texas A&M vs. Lamar

2/15

3:00 PM

Texas A&M vs. Binghamton

2/15

5:15 PM

Binghamton vs. St. John’s

2/16

9:00 AM

Lamar vs. Binghamton

2/16

11:15 AM

Texas A&M vs. St. John’s