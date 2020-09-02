COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M (2-2) defeated Abilene Christian 7-1, before falling to UT Arlington, 5-4 Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

Game 1 | Texas A&M 7, Abilene Christian 1

The Aggies offense started out strong, plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Meagan Smith and Payton McBride each slammed a home run in the inning. McBride blasted her second home run of the game in the third inning, giving the Aggies a 6-0 lead. The last time an Aggie had two home runs in a game was a year ago today, when Riley Sartain completed this milestone against Northern Colorado.

Kayla Poynter had a successful game in the circle, finishing with 16 strikeouts, beating her previous career-high of 10. Poynter carried a no-hitter through 6.2 innings before giving up a double to Clair Clayton of ACU. The last time an Aggie pitcher recorded 16 strikeouts was on Feb. 23, 2017 vs. Florida State by Mel Dumezich.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | The Aggies began the inning with a double by sophomore Makinzy Herzog. Senior Kelbi Fortenberry brought Herzog home with a double of her own, getting the Maroon & White on the board. Sophomore Meagan Smith blasted her third home run of the weekend. Payton McBride also belted one over the fence, earning her first home run of the season, bringing the score to 4-0.

B2 | Sophomore Kayla Garcia hit a double off the left field wall.

T3 | Junior Kayla Poynter struck out the side.

B3 | Payton McBride hit her second home run of the game, tying her career-high in a single game. The Aggies put two more runs on the board to take a 6-0 lead.

T4 | Kayla Poynter threw her 10th strikeout of the day, tying her career-high.

B5 | McBride recorded her fourth RBI of the game to bring in Star Ferguson to go ahead 7-0.

Top Offensive Players:

Meagan Smith | 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Payton McBride | 2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (1-0) – W, 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 16 K

Game 2 | UTA 5, Texas A&M 4

The Maroon & White’s offense came out swinging for the second consecutive game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Herzog got the start, giving up three runs in 5.0 innings while striking out three. Payton McBride entered the game and was saddled with the loss, giving up two runs, one of which was earned, in 3.0 innings while striking out two. UTA tied the game in the sixth and went ahead with a single to right that brought in the winning run in the top of the eighth.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Makinzy Herzog got things started for the Aggies with a double. Haley Lee singled to left field, sending Herzog home and putting one run up on the board. Meagan Smith had an RBI single and Jourdyn Campbell homered to left field, putting A&M on top 4-0.

B3 | Haley Lee singled to the left side.

T5 | Herzog struck out the side.

T7 | Payton McBride struck out the side, holding the score, 4-4.

Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee | 1-for-4, 2 H, R, RBI

Kelbi Fortenberry | 1-for-4, H, R

Makinzy Herzog | 1-for-4, H, R

Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog , 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 K

Payton McBride , 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 K

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Kayla Poynter’s performance today…

“I was really pleased with Kayla [Poynter]. She was actually out for about a week with a little soreness and for her to come back and be that sharp, I was really happy about that. I thought her location was really good. Whatever pitch she was throwing, she put it exactly where she wanted to put it. I am really happy for her. It’s nice to see all that hard work pay off as she went out and executed.”

On the team’s performance through the eighth inning…

“It’s inexcusable to have two leadoff doubles and not score. I thought we had way too many throw away at bats with runners in scoring position and strikeouts with balls over our head. We need to be better than that. We need to do a better job of keeping momentum. Getting those four runs, hitting the ball great and then hitting a lull. I thought UTA did a great job coming out. They don’t strike out much, they put the ball in play and they did a good job. I was frustrated we didn’t take advantage of so many opportunities.”

Junior Kayla Poynter

On her stellar pitching performance…

“I feel like a lot of my stuff was working. Going into this game, it was just trust the process and trust everything you’ve been doing this whole time and hit your spots.”

ON DECK

The Aggies play their final game of the Aggie Classic against Abilene Christian. The game time has been moved up to 11:15 a.m. due to the possibility of inclement weather.