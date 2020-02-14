COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball fell to McNeese 1-0 Thursday night at Davis Diamond. The Aggies drop to 3-3, while McNeese improves to 5-1 overall.

It was a scoreless game until the fifth inning when the Cowgirls got a runner on first. After a throwing error put runners on the corners, a single up the middle by Sara Geir delivered the only run of the night.

Texas A&M was led offensively by Kelbi Fortenberry and Ashlynn Walls, each recording a hit.

Kayla Poynter (2-1) was saddled with the loss, in her second complete game of the season. The Loganville, Georgia, native yielded one run on five hits, while striking out five.

McNeese’s Saleen Flores (2-0) threw a complete game and only allowed two hits, while striking out four.

The Aggies are back in action tomorrow, Feb. 14, hosting their second consecutive tournament with the Texas A&M Invitational. A&M faces off against Lamar at 3 p.m. and St. John’s at 5:15 p.m.

KEY INNINGS

T5| McNeese’s Haylee Brinlee singled up the middle with one out. Gracie DeVall reached on a throwing error by the Aggies, advancing the runner to third. With runners on the corners, Sara Geir got the Cowgirls on the board with a single up the middle. McNeese 1, A&M 0