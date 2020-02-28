COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball welcomes Kansas and Southeastern Louisiana to Davis Diamond as the Aggies host their final non-conference tournament of the season Friday through Sunday.

Action begins Friday at 3 p.m. with Kansas and Southeastern Louisiana, while Texas A&M opens against Southeastern Louisiana at 5:15 p.m. On Saturday, the Aggies face off against Southeastern Louisiana at 1:15 p.m. and Kansas at 3:30 p.m. Sunday’s finale at 10:30 a.m. features Texas A&M and Kansas.

Texas A&M enters its final non-conference tournament boasting a 12-6 record. The Aggies have won nine of their last 12 games dating back to the Texas A&M Invitational earlier this season. A&M is 9-4 in games played at Davis Diamond.

Sophomore Makinzy Herzog paces the Aggies offensively with a .464 batting average, and leads the team in runs (21), hits (26) and RBI (14). Freshman Jourdyn Campbell has 10 doubles on the season, ranking second in the nation and first in the SEC. Sophomore sisters Meagan and Morgan Smith have combined for 13 hits and 20 RBI.

Herzog is sharp on the mound, holding a 3-0 record with a 0.82 ERA. Junior Kayla Poynter has struck out a team-high 42 batters, with a 0.97 ERA and is 4-1 in the circle.

Kansas arrives in College Station with a 6-9 record while managing a four-game win streak. The Jayhawks are led by junior outfielder Brittany Jackson and sophomore infielder Sydnee Ramsey. Jackson leads the team in hits with 18, while Ramsey leads the Jayhawks with 13 RBI. Kansas head coach Jennifer McFalls is a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1997 and was a former standout shortstop on the Aggie softball team. McFalls was a First Team NFCA All-American in 1993, a member of the U.S. Olympic Softball Team during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, and a 2001 inductee into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame. Jayhawk assistant coach Rich Wieligman served under Jo Evans at Texas A&M from 2003-06, leading the Aggies to the 2005 Big 12 title.

Southeastern Louisiana holds a 12-3 season record following a 4-0 performance at the 2020 Mardi Gras Mambo, featuring wins over MTSU, Alcorn State, Mississippi State Valley and ULM. The lions are led offensively by juniors Kelci Bodin and Madisen Blackford, who top the lineup with .519 and .475 averages, respectively. Blackford leads the team in multiple offensive categories including, hits (19), triples (3) and total bases (28). MC Comeaux holds a 3-0 ledger in the circle with a 0.67 ERA. Ally McDonald has also tallied three wins, while Sophie Hannabas has recorded two.

