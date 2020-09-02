COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to South Carolina, 74-54, Saturday at Colonial Life Arena to move to 11-11 (5-5 SEC) on the season.

· The Aggies are now 4-7 all-time against the Gamecocks.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies posted a season-high 33 points off of the bench.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Emanuel Miller, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo for the 12th time this season (6-6).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson paced the Aggies in scoring with 16 points, all of them came in the second half, matching his season high. It is the second game this season he has led the Maroon & White in scoring.

· Wendell Mitchell finished with 12 points and has scored in double figures in the last four games.

· Jonathan Aku set a new season high in blocks with three.

· Jay Jay connected on a season-high six free throws (6-6).

· Yavuz Gultekin scored eight points on 3-4 shooting, matching his season high.

· Buzz Williams is 11-11 in his first season at Texas A&M and 264-166 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.



UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Wednesday against Florida.