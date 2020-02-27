COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies stymied the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a four-hit shutout, 4-0, Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to start the season 10-0.

This marks 13th time in school annals the Aggies’ have started 10-0. The last 10-0 start came in 2015 when the Ol’ Sarge’s charges kicked off the season at 24-0, an SEC record. The school record for fast starts is 26-0, which came in 1989.

The Maroon & White recorded their second consecutive shutout performance. The last time that Aggies shut out their opponents in back-to-back games was in 2016, when the Aggies defeated Vanderbilt and South Carolina by identical 3-0 finals.

The southpaw combination of Jonathan Childress and Chris Weber were spectacular. Childress (2-0) earned the win, throwing 5.0 innings, yielding just two hits and two walks, while fanning a career-high seven batters. Weber nailed down his first career save, working 4.0 innings, scattering two hits and one walk, while fanning four. The lefties sat down 11 batters via strikeout, marking the Aggies seventh double-digit strikeout performance of the season. The two held the Cardinals’ offense to 1-for-9 with runners on and 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

Bryce Blaum and Logan Sartori paced the offense. Blaum went 2-for-4 with one run, two doubles and one RBI, while Sartori was 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Four other Aggies recorded a hit, one of which was Zach DeLoach, extending his hit streak to 10 games.

The Aggies remain undefeated, improving to 10-0, while the Cardinals fell to 4-3.

TOP PLAYERS

Bryce Blaum – 2-for-3, 1 runs, 2 2B, 1 BB

Logan Sartori – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 2B, 1 BB

Jonathan Childress – 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Chris Weber – 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B4 | DeLoach started things off with a single through the right side of the infield. DeLoach stole second and scored on a one-out triple through the right side by Zane Schmidt. Mason Corbett was struck by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting two runners in scoring position. Blaum scored one on groundout to second base and Cam Blake plated Corbett on a bunt single down the third base line. A&M 3, UIW 0.

B7 | Blaum laced a leadoff double into the left-center gap. Sartori plated Blaum on a one-out bloop double down the rightfield line. A&M 4, UIW 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel north for the Frisco Classic, beginning Friday with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. The Maroon & White is set to take on Illinois, UCLA and Oklahoma State.