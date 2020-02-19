COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team can score runs in a hurry. At least through four games. Fresh off a sweep of Miami, Ohio the Aggie stayed hot by taking down SFA on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park by a score of 13 to 4.



Bryce Blaum had 3 RBI, while Rody Barker, Mikey Hoehner, and Trevor Werner each added 2 RBI.



A&M returns to action on Wednesday night.





