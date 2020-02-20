COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball hits the road for the first time this season as the Aggies compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Action starts Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) as the Aggies open against Bethune-Cookman before a 5 p.m. (CT) matchup against No. 5 Arizona. On Friday, the Aggies square off against No. 3 Oklahoma at 3 p.m. (CT) followed by No. 1 UCLA at 7:30 p.m. (CT) Texas A&M concludes the tournament on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (CT)against UC Davis.

All games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will be streamed online at www.FloSoftball.com. Matt Simon will bring live action to listeners on KAGC 97.3 FM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com.

The Aggies are coming off a five game win streak at the Texas A&M Invitational, registering victories over Binghamton, Lamar and St. John’s. Makinzy Herzog led the Aggies at the plate with eight hits, including five doubles and a home run. The two-way player recorded two wins in the circle, with one save, as the sophomore struck out 14 and allowed no earned runs in 9.2 innings. Kendall Potts also saw action in the circle at the Texas A&M Invitational, allowing just one earned run in 11.1 innings while striking out 10.

The Maroon & White are led offensively by Jourdyn Campbell and Haley Lee, who top the team with .393 and .385 batting averages, respectively. Campbell has recorded eight doubles, leading the nation for the second consecutive week.

In the circle, Herzog paces the pitching staff with three wins, while Potts has added two. Kayla Poynter and Ashley Daugherty each have tallied one.

A frequent visitor to Cathedral City, Texas A&M has excelled at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, compiling a 20-5 record at the tournament since 2015. In that same span, the Aggies have registered nine wins against teams ranked in the top 25 including victories over No. 1 Florida State (2017) and No. 5 Oregon (2018).

Thursday’s opening matchup between Texas A&M and Bethune-Cookman will be the third all-time meeting, with the Aggies holding a 2-0 advantage. The Wildcats last came to College Station in 2012, with the Aggies overpowering Bethune Cookman 11-0.

Texas A&M and Arizona have met 38 times in program history with the wildcats holding a 26-12 edge. In their previous meeting, Texas A&M edged out the Wildcats 8-4, at the Mary Nutter in 2016.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma will mark its 69th meeting on the diamond Friday. The two teams began playing in 1980 as the Sooners hold a 47-21 advantage. The storied programs previously met at the 2015 Norman, Oklahoma Regional in which the Sooners won, 2-0.

The Aggies get to square off against defending National Champion UCLA Friday night for just the 21st time in program history. UCLA and Texas A&M began playing in 1981 as the Bruins hold a slight 11-9 mark over the Aggies. The two programs last met at the 2017 Women’s College World Series in which UCLA claimed an 8-2 win.

Saturday’s finale marks the first time Texas A&M and UC Davis will meet. US Davis finished its 2019 campaign 39-14 (13-8 Big West) and currently hold a 6-4 overall record.

Mary Nutter Classic (All times in central)

Date

Time

Opponent

2/20

2:30 PM

Texas A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

2/20

5:00 PM

Texas A&M vs. Arizona

2/21

3:00 PM

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

2/21

7:30 PM

Texas A&M vs. UCLA

2/22

11:30 AM

Abilene Christian vs. UC Davis