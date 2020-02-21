COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Junior Mark Theall took the bronze in the 200 free, as the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team mustered 100.5 points on the third day of the 2020 SEC Championships Thursday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on the Auburn campus.



Florida stampeded its way to the top of the leaderboard with and overall score of 694.5 after gaining nearly 300 points on the day. The Aggies did not go far, moving to the number two spot with 538.5 points.



Theall set a personal record in the prelims (1:32.96) and again in the finals with a time of 1:32.45 in the 200 free. Sophomores Kaloyan Bratanov (1:34.16) and Clayton Bobo (1:35.47) added a total of 32 points for the Maroon & White, finishing ninth and 15th, respectively, in the 200 free. Each of the three times in the event earned NCAA B-cuts.



Freshman Andres Puente garnered 15 points for Texas A&M after he placed 12th in the 400 IM with an NCAA B-cut time of 3:47.51. Two more Aggies added points in the 400 IM, as senior Benjamin Walker (3:50.36) and junior Hudson Smith (3:51.06) placed 16th and 21st, respectively, with NCAA B-cut times.



Senior Adam Koster tied for 15th in the 100 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 47.12, after landing a new personal record of 46.81 in the preliminary round. Koster's prelim time puts him in a tie for seventh on A&M's all-time 100 fly list.



Texas A&M aims to regain the top spot Friday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center for the fourth day of the SEC Championships. The prelims start at 9:30 a.m. and the finals are set for 5:30 p.m.



The Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team climbed the leaderboard on the third day of competition at SEC Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on the Auburn campus Thursday. The Aggies moved into fourth with 491 points so far this week.



"We stepped up and were a lot better today," said head coach Steve Bultman. "We got a DQ this morning that should not have happened. That was unfortunate, but the team stepped up and we had four make it back [to the finals] in the 100 Fly right after that and three in the 200 Free.



"We had some really good swims tonight. Jing [Wen Quah] dropped a big chunk of time in her 400 IM and in the bonus heat of the 100 Fly we went 1-2 as [Kara Eisenmann and Sam Siebenaller] went to 52's for the first time ever. The next heat, those girls did well in their heat and the 200 Freestylers stepped up and did a good job. Getting two in the top eight in diving helps out a lot too. It was a good day."



Junior Jing Wen Quah blew away her pervious personal best in the 400 IM to start the day, only to outdo herself in the finals. She notched fourth in the event's A final with a time of 4:06.18, good for eighth all-time at A&M while ranking in the top 10 nationally this season. Junior Camryn Toney added an 11th-place finish for A&M, recording a time of 4:09.46 in the 400 IM.



Four Aggies added to the point total in the 100 Fly as sophomore Emma Carlton led the way with a time of 52.88, good for 12th overall. Junior Taylor Pike was one-tenth of a second behind her teammate, placing 13th with a time of 52.89. Junior Kara Eisenmann and senior Sam Siebenaller added another back-to-back A&M finish in the C Final, recording personal-best times of 52.67 and 52.84, respectively.



A&M finished competition in the pool with a pair of top-eight placements in the 200 Free. Senior Katie Portz took sixth (1:45.12), while classmate Karling Hemstreet secured the eight-spot (1:45.66). Senior Golf Sapianchai rounded out the group finishing fourth in the C Final with a personal best in the event (1:45.97).



The 3-Meter springboard concluded the day as two Aggies advanced to the final. Junior Charlye Campbell earned fifth with a score of 334.65, and freshman Alyssa Clairmont placed eighth with a score of 262.20.



"We have some good events ahead of us. We are excited to see how we are going to do," Bultman concluded. "We also have relays in each of the next two nights, and we need to step up and do a good job there as well."