COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 6 Texas A&M dominated for much of the night as the Aggies knocked off USC, 74-64. Junior Chennedy Carter led the way with 26 points, while sophomore Kayla Wells sparked A&M early and finished with 16 points.



Play went back-and-forth for much of the first half as the Aggies trailed early, but used an 11-3 run late in the first quarter to begin to take control. After a tight start to the second quarter A&M put up 11 straight points to pull ahead and take a 37-32 lead into the break.



The third quarter was all Aggies as they kept a double-digit distance nearly the entire period. The Women of Troy battled back in the fourth quarter, but A&M held strong to close out its fourth straight victory.



TEAM NOTES

A&M led by as many as 14 points in the game.

The Aggies dominated in the paint, outscoring USC 40-32.

A&M leads the all-time series against USC 5-3 and has now claimed three straight against the Women of Troy.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup of Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the fourth time this season.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior guard Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 26 points, surpassing the 20-point mark for the third straight game.

Carter extended her double-figure scoring streak to 43 games and is now 54 points away from breaking into the top five on A&M's all-time career scoring list.

Sophomore guard Kayla Wells kept the Aggies alive in the first quarter, scoring eight of her 16 points in the opening period.

Sophomore forward N'dea Jones was a beast on the boards, grabbing 10 of her team-best 18 rebounds in the first half.

Jones' rebound total matches her career third-highest total and sets a new season high.

Senior guard Shambria Washington tallied a career-high four steals in the win and nearly set a new career best as she led the way with eight assists.

Head coach Gary Blair earned the 795th victory of his career after topping USC.



UP NEXT

The Aggies will return home to take on Prairie View on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.