COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M opened Southeastern Conference play with an impressive 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19) victory over Alabama tonight at Reed Arena. A&M improves to 9-2 overall and 1-0 in SEC play.

Highlighting the match was senior outside hitter Hollann Hans, who led all players with 24 kills and seven digs. Hans’ 24 kills ties her own individual single match record in a four-set SEC match, which she previously set last year at Auburn (Oct. 31, 2018). She posted six kills in each frame to hit .444

Sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert and freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis each tallied 10 kills apiece. Talbert hit .333 and tied Makena Patterson with four blocks.

Junior setter Camille Conner dished out 48 assists and senior libero Camila Gomez registered 16 digs in the Aggies’ win.

As a team, the Aggies hit a .315 mark, holding the edge in kills over Alabama 67-47.

Alabama out-blocked the Aggies 12-9.5, with Eva Borrowdale leading the Crimson Tide with 11 kills.

Set One

Points traded back and forth until the Aggies started to get in a rhythm to go ahead 15-10. A&M held a lead throughout the remainder of the set. Lauren Davis put down back-to-back kills to put the Aggies ahead 21-17. Kills by Makena Patterson and Hans clinched the frame, 25-20. Hans led the charge with six kills, while Conner tallied 15 assists. A&M hit .325 as a team, with Lauren Davis hitting a .429 mark.

Set Two

Lauren Davis started to heat up, helping the Aggies build a 6-3 lead. Alabama would climb back into the set, tying the frame at 15. A 3-0 run would push the Aggies’ lead to 17-14. Back-to-back kills by Hans and Lauren Davis forced Alabama to call timeout, 19-15. A&M would secure the set, ending with a 3-0 run, 25-18. Hans continued to be a force, tallying six kills. Lauren Davis was right behind her on the charge, finishing with five.

Set Three

There were 12 ties and two lead changes in a back and forth third set. Alabama took advantage of a 3-0 run to go ahead 20-18, but the Aggies battled back to regain the lead, 23-21. The Crimson Tide had four consecutive kills to take the frame, 25-23. Hans’ six kills added to her total of 18 in the match.

Set Four

A&M stormed out to a 9-3 lead after taking advantage of an 8-1 run. The Aggies held a five-point advantage with a Makena Patterson kill. Alabama was able to come within four of the Aggies, but Hans and Talbert finished the match with a block for a 25-19 set win.

Texas A&M Post-Match Quotes

Texas A&M Head Coach Bird Kuhn

Opening Statement

“Obviously opening up SEC play we’ll take that match at home. Our conference is strong, there’s no doubt about it. We have to show up and compete no matter who it is. Our game plan was not as sharp as it needed to be. We needed to contain and manage their attackers, but offensively we figured it out. Overall, this was a solid win tonight.”

On the team’s performance tonight…

“I was happy about the balance I saw tonight. We always harp on the balance of the game to them. Camille (Conner) got going to open up the attackers from the start. That’s the thing we talked to her about during the match, but she even felt that on her own. When she can feel that vibe and open it up to get the pins going, it turned into the difference tonight. We need to work on recognizing that faster to make the changes sooner in the matches, but overall felt good about this win.”

Senior Outside Hitter Hollann Hans

On the game plan discussed during timeouts…

“It begins with our confidence and what we know we can do. We all know we are capable of doing great things and the coaches remind us constantly of that. Sometimes we need a reminder to turn that switch and those short breaks do that for us.”

Sophomore Middle Blocker Mallory Talbert

On the team’s performance tonight…

“In practice we were focusing on establishing the middles and getting them to move the ball more. That became easy with Camille (Conner) being deceptive to the opponents tonight, which led to opening up more one on one plays.”

Up Next

Texas A&M travels to Knoxville for its first SEC road test against Tennessee. First serve is set for 2 p.m. (CT)