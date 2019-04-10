COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball heads to Fayetteville on Friday night, as the Aggies (9-3, 1-1) look to return to their winning ways against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-8, 0-2). The match is broadcast live on SEC Network+ with first serve set for 7 p.m.



The Aggies come into Friday night's match following a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in five sets. The Aggies led at different points in every set, but failed to close out in the first, third, and fifth. Texas A&M fell to 1-3 in true road matches this season.



Hollann Hans was one of several Aggies with strong individual performances Sunday, leading the way for with a team-high 24 kills. She recorded her eighth consecutive match in double figures and the 71st of her career. Hans also finished with 16 digs, leading to her 27th career double-double.



Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis finished with double figure kills in her fifth consecutive match, recording 13.



Junior setter Camille Conner finished with an incredible stat line, one kill and dig short of a triple-double. She had nine kills, two service aces, nine digs, four blocks, and an incredible 46 assists.



Junior middle blocker Makena Patterson tied her career high nine blocks in the match, also recording seven kills, success she looks to replicate Friday night in Fayetteville.



One of the key players to watch for Arkansas is Jillian Gillen, who leads her team in kills, service aces, digs, and points.



The Razorbacks have yet to fall at Barnhill Arena, posting a 4-0 record in the building by defeating Little Rock, Northwestern State, Montana State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Friday's match marks the SEC home opener for Arkansas.



Friday night's action will be the 12th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Razorbacks, with Texas A&M holding a 7-4 edge. Every meeting between the two programs has taken place since the Aggies moved to the SEC in the 2012 season. Texas A&M holds a 4-1 advantage in Fayetteville, their only defeat coming in five sets on November 5 of last year.

