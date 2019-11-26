COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior setter Camille Conner was named the SEC Setter of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday afternoon.

The Katy, Texas native recorded the first triple-double of the season by a Southeastern Conference player. Her stat line of 52 assists, 17 digs, and 10 kills served as the driving force behind a four-set win over Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon. In A&M’s win over Mississippi State on Friday, Conner registered a double-double with 28 assists and 11 digs to go along with one service ace.

This is the third SEC Setter of the Week selection for Conner, and the first time she won the award outright. Conner has garnered SEC honors in every season of her career thus far.

Conner and the Aggies hit the road for the final two matches of the regular season. A&M takes on South Carolina on Wednesday Nov. 27 followed by the season finale at No. 15 Florida on Saturday, Nov. 30.