COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team returned to Reed Arena Friday night after an eight-day break. A&M earned its ninth sweep of the season with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-22) victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Aggies have won five consecutive matches in Reed Arena, holding a 10-1 record at home.

With the win, the Aggies improve their overall record to 19-6 and 11-4 in the SEC, now holding sole possession of third place in league standings. Mississippi State falls to 13-15 overall and 2-14 in the SEC.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans tallied her 21st consecutive match in double figures after finishing with 13 kills to go along with three aces and six digs. Hans moves up to fourth in kills in A&M program history with 1,526 career kills. The outside hitter also moved up to second in service aces in a single season with 43.

Junior setter Camille Conner registered her eighth double-double of the season and 26th of her career after dishing out 28 assists and collecting 11 digs. Conner also smashed down five kills on a .417 mark. The setter’s 28 assists on the night reached the 3,000-assist milestone, now holding 3,018 career assists.

Freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush recorded nine kills, while sophomore Mallory Talbert and freshman Lauren Davis each finished with seven kills. Talbert had no errors to hit .583 and also had two blocks.

Defensively, senior libero Camila Gomez logged eight assists and seven digs. Defensive specialists Karly Basham and Taylor Voss collected eight and seven digs, respectively.