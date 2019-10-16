Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Preseason SEC Player of the Year in a vote of a select panel of media members who cover women’s basketball. The Aggies were projected to finish second in the league standings, and Ciera Johnson earned Second Team All-SEC honors in the vote.

Carter is the first Aggie to earn preseason conference player of the year, earning 14 of the 17 votes for player of the year. Carter also received Preseason First Team All-SEC distinction, and is joined by Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Ayana Mitchell (LSU) and Tyasha Harris (South Carolina) on the squad. It is the second straight year on the Preseason All-SEC First Team for the junior from Mansfield, Texas.

Last season, Carter led the SEC with 23.3 points per game, and stepped up her averaged to 30.7 points in the NCAA Tournament. Following the successful season, she was named First Team All-SEC and an AP All-American for the second consecutive year.

Johnson received Preseason All-SEC Second Team honors, her first preseason SEC honor. She is joined on the second team by Unique Thompson (Auburn), Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (South Carolina), Rennia Davis (Tennessee) and Mariella Fasoula (Vanderbilt).

Johnson averaged 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 2018-19, her first season at Texas A&M. She ranked among the league’s leaders in points (27th), rebounds (sixth) and blocks (12th) during her sophomore season.

Texas A&M was tabbed to finish second in the SEC standings, behind South Carolina. It is the Aggies’ highest ranking in the SEC preseason media poll, however, the Aggies have finished tied for second twice in seven seasons in the SEC. Last season, the Aggies went 12-4 in SEC play and 26-8 overall.

Coming off of back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Texas A&M enters the year with early preseason rankings as high as No. 4 nationally. The Aggies are the only 2019 Sweet 16 participant to return every starter, with 94-percent of the team's points and four double-figure scorers coming back to Aggieland.

2019-20 SEC Women’s Basketball Media Poll

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7. Auburn

8. LSU

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Florida

13. Ole Miss

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (14 of 17 votes)

First-Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second-Team All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt