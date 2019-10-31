COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball was ranked No. 6 in the initial Preseason Associated Press poll. It is the Aggies’ highest preseason rank since 2014-15, and the Aggies’ fourth appearance in the preseason top-10.

The Aggies are coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, and return six starters, including four double-digit scorers, from a team that went 26-8 a year ago. Texas A&M boasts the SEC’s leading returning scorer (Chennedy Carter, 23.3) and rebounder (N’dea Jones, 11.3), plus Preseason All-SEC honorees in Carter, Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells.

Oregon led the poll, followed by Baylor, Stanford, Maryland and Connecticut. Rounding out the top 10 are Oregon State, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Additional Texas A&M opponents to earn a preseason ranking include No. 12 Florida State, No. 13 Kentucky and No. 22 Arkansas. Rice, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and Duke received votes in the poll.

The Aggies started the 2014-15 season at No. 5 in the AP Poll, and earned preseason top-10 billing in 2010-11 (No. 8) and 2011-12 (No. 6).

The 12th Man’s first chance to see the No. 6 Aggies is November 1, as Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma City in a free-admission exhibition game starting at 6 p.m. The regular season opens inside Reed Arena November 5 with the Maroon Madness Tip-Off game against Little Rock at 7 p.m.

An affordable, family entertainment option, basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Fans can contact the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-99-AGGIE or log on to 12thMan.com/Tickets to reserve season tickets.