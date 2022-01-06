Ainias Smith returning to A&M for senior season

Smith led the A&M offense this year with 47 catches and six touchdowns.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sub Zero wants to be around for a potential national title run.



Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith has announced he's coming back for his senior season.



ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay recently released his top prospects and Smith was ranked in the 180s.

So, yes the playmaker would have been drafted, but returning to the Aggies makes the most sense.

Smith led the A&M offense this year with 47 catches and six touchdowns. His over 500 yards was second to only tight end Jalen Wydermyer.