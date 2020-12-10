x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Sports

Aggie Great Alex Caruso Wins NBA Championship

The College Station native is the first Aggie to win a NBA Title in 62 years
Credit: FTW-USA Today Sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Alex Caruso will forever be a Los Angeles Lakers legend for his role on the 2019-2020 championship team.

Caruso got his first start in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Miami, and posted a team high +/- of +20 in the Finals clinching win.

The College Station native played his high school ball at A&M Consolidated before suiting up for the Aggies and leading them to a SEC Championship.

Caruso went undrafted out of college and worked his way up through the G League before signing full time with the Lakers this past offseason.

Caruso is now the first Aggie to play in or win a NBA Title since Walter Buddy Davis in 1958.