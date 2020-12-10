Aggie Great Alex Caruso Wins NBA Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Alex Caruso will forever be a Los Angeles Lakers legend for his role on the 2019-2020 championship team.
Caruso got his first start in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Miami, and posted a team high +/- of +20 in the Finals clinching win.
The College Station native played his high school ball at A&M Consolidated before suiting up for the Aggies and leading them to a SEC Championship.
Caruso went undrafted out of college and worked his way up through the G League before signing full time with the Lakers this past offseason.
Caruso is now the first Aggie to play in or win a NBA Title since Walter Buddy Davis in 1958.