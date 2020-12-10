Aggie Great Alex Caruso Wins NBA Championship

The College Station native is the first Aggie to win a NBA Title in 62 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Alex Caruso will forever be a Los Angeles Lakers legend for his role on the 2019-2020 championship team.

Caruso got his first start in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Miami, and posted a team high +/- of +20 in the Finals clinching win.

The College Station native played his high school ball at A&M Consolidated before suiting up for the Aggies and leading them to a SEC Championship.

Caruso went undrafted out of college and worked his way up through the G League before signing full time with the Lakers this past offseason.

Alex Caruso is the first #Aggie to win a NBA Title since 1962.



The @AMCHSboyshoops alum finished his first career Finala start with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and a +/- of +20. — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) October 12, 2020