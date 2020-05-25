Allen Academy Returns Majority of Team from 2019; Could be Poised for Big 2020

BRYAN, Texas — It's already been an unconventional offseason for our local Brazos Valley high school football teams, but the recent decisions by both the UIL and TAPPS to allow small group strength and conditioning workouts to begin on June 8 is a step in the right direction towards football in the fall.
The odd offseason may affect some teams more than others. Allen Academy could be in a good position to thrive in 2020 because the Rams return almost everyone from its 2019 team that made it all the way to the TAPPS DII State Semi-Finals.
The Rams weren't able to get past eventual state champion Harvest Christian, but it was a big step forward in year two under head coach Adrian Adams.
With so many returners, Adams feels his team is in a good position to handle these uncertain times.
"Brandon Boyd was a huge part of our team that we have to fill, but we feel comfortable with Brent Tucker and a freshman who will get playing time as well," Adams tells KAGS. "Having everyone else back is a big benefit because we don't have to teach a new system to a bunch of kids. We'll be in a new district with realignment, but I feel confident in what we have returning."