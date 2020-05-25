Allen Academy Returns Majority of Team from 2019; Could be Poised for Big 2020

Coach Adams needs a new QB, but everyone else is back from the Rams state semi-final run

BRYAN, Texas — It's already been an unconventional offseason for our local Brazos Valley high school football teams, but the recent decisions by both the UIL and TAPPS to allow small group strength and conditioning workouts to begin on June 8 is a step in the right direction towards football in the fall.

The odd offseason may affect some teams more than others. Allen Academy could be in a good position to thrive in 2020 because the Rams return almost everyone from its 2019 team that made it all the way to the TAPPS DII State Semi-Finals.

The Rams weren't able to get past eventual state champion Harvest Christian, but it was a big step forward in year two under head coach Adrian Adams.

With so many returners, Adams feels his team is in a good position to handle these uncertain times.