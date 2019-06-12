COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior forward Ally Watt became the first Aggie to earn All-America First Team honors from the United Soccer Coaches on multiple occasions, the organization announced late Thursday evening.

Watt became the seventh Aggie to receive multiple All-America honors from the USC (formerly National Soccer Coaches Association of America), but she is the first to make the top team on two occasions. The closest any Texas A&M players came to accomplishing the feat was Bettina Bernardi (2nd Team – 1982, 1st Team – 1983) and Bryn Blalack (1st – 1996, 2nd – 1997). Other two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Americans include Ashlee Pistorius (2nd – 2006, 3rd – 2007), Meghan Streight (3rd – 2012, 2nd – 2014), Shea Groom (3rd – 2013, 1st – 2014) and Mikaela Harvey (2nd – 2015, 2nd – 2017).

The SEC Forward of the Year, Watt led the league in points (39) and goals (16). She added seven assists, which ranked seventh in the league. Nationally, she ranks 12th in goals and 11th in points despite missing two matches. Watt earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week on two occasions in 2019 and garnered National Player of the Week recognition from USC following a six-goal weekend. In SEC play, she registered a league-leading 22 points on 10 goals and two assists, earning All-SEC First Team honors for the third consecutive season.

Of note, Blalack was tabbed All-America First Team by now-defunct Soccer Buzz in 1996 and 1997 and Ashlee Pistorius was a Soccer America All-America First Team performer in 2006 and 2007.

Watt was one of 24 players invited to a United States Women’s National Team Identification Camp slated for December 9-14 in Bradenton, Florida.