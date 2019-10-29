COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The awards continue to roll in for Texas A&M senior forward Ally Watt, as she earned National Player of the Week recognition from both the United Soccer Coaches and TopDrawerSoccer.com Tuesday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native earned the recognitions following dazzling displays that resulted in six goals against Vanderbilt and Missouri and secured SEC Offensive Player of the Week distinction.



Watt began the week by logging a brace in the Aggies’ 2-1 victory at Vanderbilt, including scoring a golden goal with 45 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.

On Sunday, she matched a Texas A&M single-game record and career-high with four goals in the Aggies’ 5-3 victory over Missouri. There have been only 12 four-goal efforts on the NCAA Division I level in 2019.

Watt became the third Aggie to earn United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week recognition, joining Whitney Hooper (September 2009) and Alyssa Mautz (September 2010). She also became the fourth Aggie to earn TopDrawerSoccer.com National Player of the Week recognition, joining Hooper (September 2009), Liz Keester (November 2013) and Kelley Monogue (September 2014).

On the season, Watt leads the SEC in points (34) and goals (14). She has added six assists, which ranks eighth in the league. Nationally, the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native ranks eighth and goals and ninth in points.



For her career, Watt has 86 Aggie caps, including 75 starts. She has logged 105 points on 47 goals and 11 assists. Watt ended the week tied ranked sixth on the Aggies’ career goals list. She ranks fourth among all active NCAA Division I players in goals scored and is the only active SEC player with more than 30 goals.

She earned accolades that included United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI Second Team, All-South Region First Team and All-SEC First Team following her junior campaign.



The speedy forward led the SEC and ranked seventh in the nation with 15 goals in 2018. She added three assists on the year to rank third in the league with 33 points. A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week, she notched six game-winning goals and scored the first goal of the match on nine occasions, including golden goals in the regular-season finale at No. 17 South Carolina and the NCAA Tournament first round victory against North Texas.



Watt finished the 2017 season as the Aggies' leading scorer with 24 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists. She earned All-SEC First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and SEC Tournament All-Tournament team recognition. Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 2 after scoring both goals in Texas A&M's 2-1 win over Arkansas.



Texas A&M is 12-3-3 overall and 6-2-1 in the SEC. The Aggies return to action Thursday when they host the Ole Miss Rebels in the regular-season finale. Match time is 6:30 p.m.