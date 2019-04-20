COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday evening's game between the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks has been postponed due to inclement weather menacing the Palmetto State.



The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 to close the series. Per SEC policy, both games will be seven innings as it is the final day of the series.



Game one starts at 11 a.m. Central and will be streamed on SEC Network+. Game two begins at 3 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.