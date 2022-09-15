A&M athletics announces Saturday's showdown with Miami is a sell out

The Kyle Field overall attendance record is 110,633 against Ole Miss in 2014.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced Saturday’s much-anticipated home matchup against No. 13 Miami (Fla.) has sold out.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 36,000 tickets have been distributed via student ticket pull. Students who purchased a sports pass for the 2022-23 academic year are guaranteed a ticket until the conclusion of freshman pull day, which was 5 p.m. Thursday. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, there will be an extremely limited amount of “standing room only” tickets available to Texas A&M students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket. Please note there are no guarantees of ticket availability for students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket who did not pull a ticket before the conclusion of Thursday’s ticket pull.

Fans may purchase TAMU-UM tickets through Texas A&M's official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace, StubHub.

With a capacity of 102,733, Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the SEC and the state of Texas and ranks as the fourth-largest among collegiate stadiums. Saturday’s crowd is anticipated to be well above capacity. The Kyle Field overall attendance record is 110,633 against Ole Miss in 2014, while the record for a non-conference opponent is 104,794 vs. Clemson in 2018.

Kyle Field Attendance Top 10 List

1.110,633 vs. No. 3 Ole Miss (2014)

Lost, 35-20

2.

109,835 vs. Auburn (2021)

Won, 20-3

3.

106,815 vs. No. 1 Alabama (2021)

Won, 41-38

4.

106,749 vs. No. 1 Alabama (2019)

Lost, 47-28

5.

106,248 vs. No. 9 Tennessee (2016)

Won, 45-38 (2 OT)

6.

105,829 vs. LSU (2014)

Lost, 23-17

7.

105,733 vs. No. 9 Alabama (2015)

Lost, 41-23

8.

104,957 vs. South Carolina (2019)

Won, 30-6

9.

104,892 vs. Ole Miss (2016)

Lost, 29-28

10.

104,714 vs. No. 2 Clemson (2018)

Lost, 28-26

KYLE FIELD FACTS

Originally built in 1905, Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and the fourth-largest in the nation with a capacity of 102,733.

A record number of more than 37,000 Texas A&M students purchased student sports passes in 2022, ensuring the nation's largest student section is sold out for the season.

Texas A&M was one of three teams nationally to average over 100,000 in average home attendance in 2021. Kyle Field averaged 102,883 in home attendance last year with a total of 720,181 fans attending seven home games.

Texas A&M has drawn more than a half-million fans to Kyle Field every season since 2006, with the exception of the pandemic-limited 2020 campaign. Only 15 teams nationally drew 500,000-plus fans in 2021.

Two of the top three crowds in Kyle Field history were from the 2021 season with 109,835 for Auburn on Nov. 6 and 106, 815 for Alabama on Oct. 9. Kyle Field's all-time record crowd was 110,633 for the Texas A&M-Ole Miss contest on Oct. 11, 2014 when capacity was expanded to over 107,000 during the stadium redevelopment.