COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies were eliminated from the SEC Tournament in a 1-0 loss to the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Thursday afternoon despite a historic pitching performance from junior left-hander John Doxakis.

Doxakis weaved the longest no-hit performance in SEC Tournament history with his 8.0 innings of work. He hit one batter and walked four, but he recorded 10 strikeouts and induced a pair of double plays before exiting in a 0-0 contest.

In his last two outings in Hoover, Doxakis worked a combine 15.1 innings of two-hit ball, allowing one run with four walks and 20 strikeouts. At last year’s SEC Tournament, Doxakis outdueled overall No. 1 MLB Draft pick Casey Mize as he no-hit the Auburn Tigers for seven innings before giving up a leadoff hit in the eighth.

It marked the second straight game the Aggies took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. In Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Georgia, freshman southpaw Chris Weber worked 7.1 innings before the Bulldogs got their first hit. The Aggies own the three longest individual no-hit spans to start an SEC Tournament game with Doxakis’ two outings ranking first and third and Weber’s coming in second.

Bryce Miller (4-2) was saddled with the loss. He gave up a leadoff single to Thomas Dillard as Ole Miss broke up the team no-hitter. After retiring the next batter on a popped up sac bunt attempt, Miller was relieved by Chandler Jozwiak. Dillard moved to second on a balk and, with two outs, he came around to score when Cole Zabowski doubled down the rightfield line.

Sunday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. (CT)

2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship 16 Regional Sites Announcement: ncaa.com, ESPN Bottomline and NCAA Social Media Platforms.

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. (CT)

2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show on ESPNU.



SCORING SUMMARY

T9 | Dillard singled to leftfield off Miller. After Grae Kessinger failed to get a sac bunt down for the first out of the frame, Jozwiak replaced Miller on the mound. Dillard moved to second on a balk and Jozwiak got Tyler Keenan to ground to third for the second out. Zabowski pushed the contest’s lone run across with a double down the rightfield line. OM 1, A&M 0.