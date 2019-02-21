COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M became the first SEC school and 12th NCAA Division I squad to log 2,700 wins in program history as the Maroon & White registered a 9-1 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

On the mound for the Aggies, Chris Weber (1-0) earned his first career win, throwing 6.0 scoreless innings, scattering five hits while fanning six. Christian Roa and Kyle Richardson followed with 1.0 shutout frame apiece while combining for three strikeouts. A&M’s pitching staff added another double-digit strikeout performance, giving them four in the last five games.

Offensively, Will Frizzell was key for Texas A&M (5-0), going 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Logan Foster went 1-for-3 with two runs, one walk and one RBI. Braden Shewmake added one hit, two runs and a stolen base. The Aggies’ offense out-hit the Panthers, 10-7.



UP NEXT

The Aggies play host to the UIC Flames for a three-game series, beginning Friday with first pitch at 6:32 p.m.



SCORING SUMMARY

B4 | Shewmake reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a called balk by Prairie View pitcher Brian Williams. Frizzell gapped a two-out double to left-center, scoring Shewmake. A&M 1, PVAMU 0.



B6 | Shewmake was granted a one-out base on balls, stole second base and scored on a lined single to center by Foster. Foster moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a Zach DeLoach infield single, putting runners on the corners. Foster and DeLoach were plated after taking advantage of a pair of PVAMU’s pitching mishaps, a wild pitch and balk. Jonathan Ducoff drew a six-pitch walk and advanced to second on the same balk that scored DeLoach. Ty Coleman capped off the scoring in the sixth, plating Ducoff on a single through the left side of the infield. A&M 5, PVAMU 0.



B7 | Foster drew a one-out walk to get things rolling for the Aggies. Frizzell followed by shooting a double down the line past third base and Foster came home to score when the leftfielder misplayed the ball. Mason Corbett came in to pinch-run for Frizzell. DeLoach drew a two-out walk, to put runners on the corners for the Maroon & White. Ducoff knocked in Corbett on a fielder’s choice. A&M 7, PVAMU 0.



B8 | Aaron Walters singled to first base and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Allonte Wingate scored Walters on a pinch-hit single up the middle. Wingate moved over to second on the throw to home and advanced to third on a Brandon Ashy groundout to first. Brett Brown came in to pinch hit and reached first on an error by the shortstop, scoring Wingate in the process. A&M 9, PVAMU 0.



T9 | Christian De La Paz laced a double down the right field line to start the inning for the Panthers. Shortly after Del La Paz was plated on single up the middle by Julian Jackson. A&M 9, PVAMU 1.