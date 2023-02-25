A&M baseball drops second straight game to Portland 4-1

Portland clinched the series win with the victory on a day in which the Aggies (3-3) were not able to take advantage of scoring opportunities, leaving 11 on base.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team dropped its second consecutive game to the Portland Pilots, 4-1, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Saturday.

Portland (5-1) clinched the series win with the victory on a day in which the Aggies (3-3) were not able to take advantage of scoring opportunities, leaving 11 runners on base.

Hunter Haas and Jordan Thompson combined for five of the seven hits recorded and Haas reached base in all five of his plate appearances. On the mound, Troy Wansing racked up a career-high nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work, but was saddled with the loss after allowing just two runs.

Portland reliever Jacob Dobmeier earned the win with 3.1 scoreless innings of relief and Peter Allegro put up a zero in the ninth for his first save. Nich Klemp kept swinging a hot bat with a game-high three hits, but it was Spencer Scott’s two-run double in the top of the sixth which proved to be the big blow of the game.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-4, RBI

Hunter Haas – 3-for-3, 2 BB

Troy Wansing – 5.1 IP, 9 K, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB

GAME SUMMARY

T4| POR 1, A&M 0

Nich Klemp hit a leadoff double to right field before a single to center field by Christian Cooney drove in Klemp.

B4| A&M 1, POR 1

With one out, Trevor Werner walked to first and advanced to second on a Ryan Targac groundout. Jordan Thompson tacked a single through the left side allowing Werner to reach home.

T6| POR 3, A&M 1

Evan Scavatto drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Cooney was hit-by-pitch, and the bases were loaded with a Ju Tsukada single to right field. Spencer Scott doubled to plate Scavatto and Cooney.

T9| POR 4, A&M 1

Jake Holcroft doubled down the right field line to start the inning and advanced to third on a Klemp ground out. Holcroft went home on a wild pitch.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matchup against Portland to finish the series.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On today’s Saturday’s comparison…

“I thought our at-bats were better. We got the right guys on base. We got the right guys to the plate. I mean if you would’ve told me, ‘Hey you’re down three runs and you’ve got Austin Bost at home plate on a neutral wind day with two guys on’, I’d say, ‘Okay, I’ll take my chances with that.’ This is just a test, and we’ll see how we come through it. Every team is going to go through it, we’re just happening to go through it right now.”

Junior short stop Hunter Haas

On the Aggies mindset…

“We’ve got a lot of guys that care. They want to do well for the team, they want to do well for the fans and everybody, because we work really hard to be put in this situation. I’m not worried. We’re going to get it rolling. It’s going to be fun to watch, and I can’t wait ‘til we get it rolling, but it’s coming sooner than you think. I know that for a fact.”

Sophomore LHP Troy Wansing

On the pitching staff...