A&M baseball falls in SEC Tournament semifinals to Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies lost Saturday evening’s SEC Tournament semifinal game to the Florida Gators, 9-0, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Florida scored a run in the second inning and added to the tally in seven of the next eight innings.

The Aggies got two hits apiece from Troy Claunch and Jack Moss, but were unable to mount a rally.

Four freshmen took the mound for the Aggies, including Ryan Prager, Robert Hogan, Jack Hamilton and Brad Rudis, but none were able to blank the Gators.

Texas A&M (37-18) awaits their NCAA Tournament assignment. The host sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. via ESPN bottom lines and NCAA Baseball social media sites.

The 64 teams and pairings for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be announced during a selection show that will air Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2

The Aggies are hosting a NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch party at the Ford Hall of Champions on the west side of Kyle Field. Doors for Monday’s event open at 10:30 a.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Troy Claunch – 2-for-3

Jack Moss – 2-for-4

SCORING SUMMARY

T2| Jud Fabian hit a leadoff home run to leftfield. UF 1, A&M 0

T3| Wyatt Langford gapped a leadoff double to right-center, moved to third on a grounder to short by Sterlin Thompson and scored on a sacrifice fly by BT Riopelle. UF 2, A&M 0

T4| Fabian drew a leadoff walk and Jac Caglianone reached on a fielding error by the second baseman. UF 4, A&M 0

T5| Thompson reached on a leadoff walk and Riopelle singled through the right side to put runners on the corners starting the frame. Thompson scored when Ty Evans bounced into a double play. UF 5, A&M 0

T6| With one out, Josh Rivera was hit by a pitch and Mac Guscette drew a seven-pitch walk. A groundout by Colby Halter pushed both runners into scoring position and they scored when Langford punched a single to rightfield. UF 7, A&M 0

T7| Riopelle started the frame with a bunt single down the third base line and Evans followed with a single to leftfield. A fielder’s choice grounder to short by Fabian put runners on the corners and Caglianone knocked in Riopelle with a sacrifice fly. UF 8, A&M 0